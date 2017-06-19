The Latest: Chance the Rapper honored at BET Awards
At the tender age of 24, Chance the Rapper has accepted the humanitarian award during the BET Awards on Sunday for his work in his hometown of Chicago, winning over fans for both his musical talents and his philanthropic efforts. One of his biggest fans, former First Lady Michelle Obama, delivered a taped message for the rapper, saying he was an "outstanding role model" who shined his big light on young people in the community.
