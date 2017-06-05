The Latest: 200 Russian protesters arrested in St Petersburg
An Associated Press reporter has counted more than 200 people arrested by police at an unsanctioned opposition rally in St. Petersburg. About 1,000 people had gathered Monday in the city's Mars Field park for a protest that was part of a nationwide wave of demonstrations called for by Alexei Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition figure.
