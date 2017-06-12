Student freed by North Korea has severe neurological injury
Warmbier arrived in Ohio after be... . Two people hug outside the plane carrying Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate student who was imprisoned in North Korea in March 2016, before he is transferred from a transport aircraft to an amb... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rates low as 35/week- Landscaping/ Lawn Care-Gr...
|3 hr
|Mr B
|1
|Pittsfield cop's suit against city claiming dis...
|Jun 10
|the director
|6
|Workplace shootings, like Orlando's, tick upwar...
|Jun 5
|truffully thinking
|1
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|17
|Our Opinion: Keep pushing for NYC rail link
|Jun 1
|Hugh Turds
|3
|blow me (Apr '16)
|May 27
|Heyyyyy
|2
|Ex-doctor to be sentenced for prescribing pills...
|May 22
|Elm Corner Pharm
|6
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC