Springfield youth experiencing farm life at week-long summer camp
An Ashfield farm is hosting a group of Springfield youth this week as part of their annual summer farm camp experience. In a release sent to 22News, Red Gate Farm says 21 students from the Gerena School, White Street School, and Samuel Bowles School have been chosen by their teachers to take part in the week-long camp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctors: Officer stabbed in neck at airport rec...
|Jun 23
|American_Infidel
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Lynn
|Jun 21
|VictorOrians
|1
|3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder
|Jun 20
|Billerica mom
|1
|Pittsfield cop's suit against city claiming dis...
|Jun 17
|Cops are Psychopaths
|8
|Rates low as 35/week- Landscaping/ Lawn Care-Gr...
|Jun 15
|Mr B
|1
|Workplace shootings, like Orlando's, tick upwar...
|Jun 5
|truffully thinking
|1
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|16
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC