Springfield residents look forward to...

Springfield residents look forward to brighter city after 2011 tornado

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WWLP

It may have been six years ago when that funnel of fury crossed the river carving a path of destruction, but for Springfield residents who lived through that day, it seems just like yesterday. "I remember watching 22News and watching the tornado go over the bridge in Springfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... 5 hr Retribution 11
News Our Opinion: Keep pushing for NYC rail link 21 hr Hugh Turds 3
blow me (Apr '16) May 27 Heyyyyy 2
News Ex-doctor to be sentenced for prescribing pills... May 22 Elm Corner Pharm 6
News Agawam City Council debates over solar farm pro... May 11 Anonymous 1
News a Extravaganjaa in Northampton raises impaired ... May 11 Anonymous 1
News Superior Court Briefs: May 3 - May 5 May 10 Women Power 8
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,098 • Total comments across all topics: 281,468,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC