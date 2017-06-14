Springfield announces street improvement projects in downtown area
Mayor Domenic Sarno and city leaders announced plans to fix sidewalks, pave roads and improve crosswalks to name a few as the City of Springfield prepares for the casino's 2018 opening. The project will, for the most part, run along Main Street from the arch at the North End through MGM in the city's South End.
