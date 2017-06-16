Springfield adds $1 million to pensio...

Springfield adds $1 million to pension fund

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced on Thursday, that the city will add $1 million towards its Pension Stabilization Reserve Fund. According to a news release sent to 22News from the mayor's office, the money will be taken from certified free cash.

