Southwick residents petition for no jet skia s on North Pond
More than 50 Southwick residents have signed a petition, asking the select board to reverse the Police chief's decision to allow jet skis on North pond. "I think comes down to the residents that on the lake itself," Michael Collazo of Springfield told 22News.
