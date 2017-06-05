Several firearms and over 100 grams of heroin seized in Springfield drug raid

Sgt. John Delaney told us that narcotics officers, along with the help from the SPD Tactical Response Unit raided the residence under the premonition that the dealers may be armed. From the seizure, officers were able to seize 105 grams of pure heroin, $6,793 in US Currency, and 15 ounces of marijuana.

