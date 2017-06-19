School panel hears case of member known for insulting Obamas
A state Education Department hearing got underway Thursday for a one-time candidate for New York governor who publicly insulted former President Barack Obama and his wife and stands accused of disclosing confidential school board business. Several days of hearings are scheduled in Albany for wealthy developer Carl Paladino to determine whether his public release of information on teacher contract talks should cost him his position on the Buffalo School Board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Lynn
|Wed
|VictorOrians
|1
|3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder
|Tue
|Billerica mom
|1
|Pittsfield cop's suit against city claiming dis...
|Jun 17
|Cops are Psychopaths
|8
|Rates low as 35/week- Landscaping/ Lawn Care-Gr...
|Jun 15
|Mr B
|1
|Workplace shootings, like Orlando's, tick upwar...
|Jun 5
|truffully thinking
|1
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|17
|Our Opinion: Keep pushing for NYC rail link
|Jun 1
|Hugh Turds
|3
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC