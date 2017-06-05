Retired Navy commander pleads guilty ...

Retired Navy commander pleads guilty to fraud

A retired U.S. Navy commander in Hawaii charged in a growing corruption scandal pleaded guilty Tuesday to lying about his relationship with a Malaysian defense contractor known by the nickname "Fat Leonard." As part of a deal with federal prosecutors, David Kapaun entered the plea to a count of fraud and false statements in federal court in Honolulu involving his relationship with Leonard Francis, who prosecutors describe as "the center of a colossal bribery and fraud scandal."

