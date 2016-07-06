Protesters of Castile shooting largel...

Protesters of Castile shooting largely cleared from freeway

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

Closing arguments are set for Monday, Ju... . FILE - In this July 25, 2016, file photo, a memorial including a photo of Philando Castile adorns the gate to the governor's residence in St. Paul, Minn., protesting the July 6, 2016 shooting death of Castile by St. Anthony p... ST.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pittsfield cop's suit against city claiming dis... 3 hr Cops are Psychopaths 8
Rates low as 35/week- Landscaping/ Lawn Care-Gr... Thu Mr B 1
News Workplace shootings, like Orlando's, tick upwar... Jun 5 truffully thinking 1
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... Jun 4 spud 17
News Our Opinion: Keep pushing for NYC rail link Jun 1 Hugh Turds 3
blow me (Apr '16) May 27 Heyyyyy 2
News Ex-doctor to be sentenced for prescribing pills... May 22 Elm Corner Pharm 6
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,464 • Total comments across all topics: 281,825,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC