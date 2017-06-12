Prosecution testimony nearing end in police murder retrial
Grant Fredericks, a video analysis expert, speaks on the witness stand during the third day of testimony in Ray Tensing's retrial Monday, June 12, 2017, in the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati... . University of Cincinnati police officer David Lindenschmidt, left, talks about his body camera during the third day of testimony in the retrial of Ray Tensing, right, on Monday, June 12, 2017, in the ... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsfield cop's suit against city claiming dis...
|Jun 10
|the director
|6
|Workplace shootings, like Orlando's, tick upwar...
|Jun 5
|truffully thinking
|1
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|17
|Our Opinion: Keep pushing for NYC rail link
|Jun 1
|Hugh Turds
|3
|blow me (Apr '16)
|May 27
|Heyyyyy
|2
|Ex-doctor to be sentenced for prescribing pills...
|May 22
|Elm Corner Pharm
|6
|Agawam City Council debates over solar farm pro...
|May '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC