Pickup truck crashes into house, killing 1 in Dallas suburb
Authorities say Jose Reyes, 42, died and a woman was injured when an 18-year-old drunk driving ... . In this Thursday, June 1, 2017, image taken from video by KDFW-FOX 4, a first responder checks out the scene after the driver of a pickup truck crashed into the bedroom of a home in Mesquite, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|1 hr
|spud
|17
|Our Opinion: Keep pushing for NYC rail link
|Thu
|Hugh Turds
|3
|blow me (Apr '16)
|May 27
|Heyyyyy
|2
|Ex-doctor to be sentenced for prescribing pills...
|May 22
|Elm Corner Pharm
|6
|Agawam City Council debates over solar farm pro...
|May 11
|Anonymous
|1
|a Extravaganjaa in Northampton raises impaired ...
|May 11
|Anonymous
|1
|Superior Court Briefs: May 3 - May 5
|May 10
|Women Power
|8
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC