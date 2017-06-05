Oh the Places You'll Go! Dr. Seuss mu...

Oh the Places You'll Go! Dr. Seuss museum opens its doors

The China Post

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts - From the squiggly, pink handrails outside the entrance to the front hall decorated with scenes from "And to Think That I Saw it on Mulberry Street" - a real street just blocks away - the new Amazing World of Dr. Seuss museum says "You're off to Great Places!" Walking into to the museum opening to the public Saturday in the author and illustrator's hometown of Springfield, Massachusetts, is like walking into one of his beloved children's books.

