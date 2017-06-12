New Mexico fire prompts evacuation of as many as 200
A wildfire burning in northern New Mexico prompted the evacuation Thursday of as many as 200 people and led the governor to activate the state emergency operations center. The flames were spreading quickly through an area of the Jemez Mountains along New Mexico Highway 4. A towering plume of smoke could be seen from miles away.
