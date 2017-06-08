New Korean eatery open in downtown Springfield
Sun Kim Bop restaurant on Main Street across from the MassMutual Center quietly opened two months ago, building up to its grand opening Thursday. Customer John Abbott of Longmeadow told 22News that he has a good feeling that the changing downtown landscape will contribute to the success of this Korean restaurant.
