New Korean eatery open in downtown Sp...

New Korean eatery open in downtown Springfield

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WWLP

Sun Kim Bop restaurant on Main Street across from the MassMutual Center quietly opened two months ago, building up to its grand opening Thursday. Customer John Abbott of Longmeadow told 22News that he has a good feeling that the changing downtown landscape will contribute to the success of this Korean restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pittsfield cop's suit against city claiming dis... 5 hr Cops are Degenerates 3
News Workplace shootings, like Orlando's, tick upwar... Jun 5 truffully thinking 1
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... Jun 4 spud 17
News Our Opinion: Keep pushing for NYC rail link Jun 1 Hugh Turds 3
blow me (Apr '16) May 27 Heyyyyy 2
News Ex-doctor to be sentenced for prescribing pills... May 22 Elm Corner Pharm 6
News Agawam City Council debates over solar farm pro... May 11 Anonymous 1
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,705 • Total comments across all topics: 281,619,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC