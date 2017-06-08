Man shot by West Springfield police due in court
The Latest on attacks in Iran's parliament building and the mausoleum of the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini - A man who was shot by West Springfield police while they tried to capture him is due in court Thursday. Twenty-nine-year-old Jeremy Hollins , of Fiskdale, is scheduled for a hearing in connection with his alleged role in the violent confrontation with West Springfield police back in April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsfield cop's suit against city claiming dis...
|37 min
|Cops are Degenerates
|3
|Workplace shootings, like Orlando's, tick upwar...
|Jun 5
|truffully thinking
|1
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|17
|Our Opinion: Keep pushing for NYC rail link
|Jun 1
|Hugh Turds
|3
|blow me (Apr '16)
|May 27
|Heyyyyy
|2
|Ex-doctor to be sentenced for prescribing pills...
|May 22
|Elm Corner Pharm
|6
|Agawam City Council debates over solar farm pro...
|May 11
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC