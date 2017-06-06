LGBT groupa s lawsuit against Springfield pastor dismissed
Intimate partner violence happens more than we know, in fact, 24% of women and 12% of men fall victim to intimate partner violence at least SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - A Springfield pastor known for criticizing what he terms the "gay agenda" has won a legal battle against an LGBT rights group based in Uganda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Workplace shootings, like Orlando's, tick upwar...
|Mon
|truffully thinking
|1
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|17
|Our Opinion: Keep pushing for NYC rail link
|Jun 1
|Hugh Turds
|3
|blow me (Apr '16)
|May 27
|Heyyyyy
|2
|Ex-doctor to be sentenced for prescribing pills...
|May 22
|Elm Corner Pharm
|6
|Agawam City Council debates over solar farm pro...
|May 11
|Anonymous
|1
|a Extravaganjaa in Northampton raises impaired ...
|May 11
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC