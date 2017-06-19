Lawyer: Race a factor in St. Louis co...

Lawyer: Race a factor in St. Louis cop being mistakenly shot

An off-duty black St. Louis police officer's race factored into him being mistakenly shot by a white officer who didn't recognize him during a shootout with black suspects this week, the wounded officer's lawyer contends. The 38-year-old black officer was off duty when he heard a commotion near his home and ran toward it with his service weapon to try to help his fellow officers, police said.

