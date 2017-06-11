Large turnout for JERICHO benefit con...

Large turnout for JERICHO benefit concert in Holyoke

A large crowd showed their support Sunday for a non-profit that works with children and adults who have disabilities. JERICHO supporters turned out in large numbers for the benefit concert on the agency's grounds on Route Five, Northampton Street.

