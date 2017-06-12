Kids tossed from windows to escape London high-rise blaze
A fast-moving overnight fire engulfed a 24-story apartment tower in London on Wednesday, killing at least six people and injuring 74 others, police said. Desperately trying to avoid the flames, residents threw one baby and other small children from high windows to people down on the sidewalk, witnesses said.
