Jury to see body camera video of police shooting in retrial
Ray Tensing, center, listens to the opening statement by his defense attorney Stewart Mathews during his retrial Thursday, June 8, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. During the ope... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsfield cop's suit against city claiming dis...
|Sat
|the director
|6
|Workplace shootings, like Orlando's, tick upwar...
|Jun 5
|truffully thinking
|1
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|17
|Our Opinion: Keep pushing for NYC rail link
|Jun 1
|Hugh Turds
|3
|blow me (Apr '16)
|May 27
|Heyyyyy
|2
|Ex-doctor to be sentenced for prescribing pills...
|May 22
|Elm Corner Pharm
|6
|Agawam City Council debates over solar farm pro...
|May '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC