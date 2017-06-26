Judge finds prosecutor misconduct in ...

Judge finds prosecutor misconduct in handling of Amherst drug lab cases

A Springfield judge has vacated several drug cases connected to a former state chemist after finding that two former state prosecutors committed misconduct. In a lengthy ruling, Judge Richard J. Carey of Hampden County Superior Court concluded that the two prosecutors "tampered with the fair administration of justice" by deliberately concealing documents and making misrepresentations to a judge.

