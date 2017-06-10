Horses share the road with western Massachusetts drivers
Once a year a team of dedicated horsemen remind western Massachusetts drivers that horses have the right of way on the road. Jose Rubero of Springfield took his message on horseback for the 6th annual "share the road, Horses paved the way" campaign.
