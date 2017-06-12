Healthy Development Initiative to Host Open House, Family Fun Day in Springfield

The Healthy Development Initiative, a community-focused research, education and outreach program led by University of Massachusetts Amherst faculty, is hosting its annual open house on Friday, June 23 from 3-5 p.m. and a "family fun day" for families with infants and young children on Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Both will be held at the UMass Center at Springfield. The public is invited to attend either or both events and learn more about the initiative, which is aimed at understanding and promoting the psychological and physical health and well-being of children, adolescents, adults and seniors, according to its director, Kirby Deater-Deckard, professor of psychological and brain studies at UMass Amherst.

