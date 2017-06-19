Healthy after kidney transplant, Merritt returns to worlds

Dalilah Muhammad holds up the U.S. flag after she won the women's 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. Track and Field Championships, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. . Ameer Webb, left, wins the men's 200 meters as Christian Coleman, right, comes in second at the U.S. Track and Field Championships, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.