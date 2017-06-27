Fuller House Season 3's premiere date is special for longtime fans
Sunday's Season 4 finale of Silicon Valley saw the exit of Erlich Bachman from the show, as he was abandoned in a Tibetan opium den, possibly never to be seen again Sunday's Season 4 finale of Silicon Valley saw the exit of Erlich Bachman from the show, as he was abandoned in a Tibetan opium den, possibly never to be seen again Pull out your calendars and mark down September 22nd, Tanner Family fans. The date is not only the 30th anniversary of Full House, it will be the Season 3 premiere date of Fuller House.
