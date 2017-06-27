Farak Fallout: Crack-Cocaine and Meth...

Farak Fallout: Crack-Cocaine and Meth using chemist leads to overturned convictions

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WWLP

Now that it's finally Summer, it's time to put away the Heavy fur coats, but how do we properly store them without damage? You go out to eat and get a grilled cheese, and it comes out looking like a masterpiece. You try to recreate this at home and it comes out a In this WWLP file image from 2013, former drug lab chemist Sonja Farak is seen during her arraignment at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctors: Officer stabbed in neck at airport rec... Jun 23 American_Infidel 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Lynn Jun 21 VictorOrians 1
News 3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder Jun 20 Billerica mom 1
News Pittsfield cop's suit against city claiming dis... Jun 17 Cops are Psychopaths 8
Rates low as 35/week- Landscaping/ Lawn Care-Gr... Jun 15 Mr B 1
News Workplace shootings, like Orlando's, tick upwar... Jun 5 truffully thinking 1
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... Jun 4 spud 16
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,629 • Total comments across all topics: 282,073,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC