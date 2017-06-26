Ex-CEO's reputation precedes him, aff...

Ex-CEO's reputation precedes him, affects jury selection

FILE - In this Monday, June 19, 2017, file photo, former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli, second from right, arrives at Brooklyn federal court with members of his legal team, in New York, for a pretrial confere... NEW YORK - Several potential jurors at the federal securities fraud trial of Martin "Pharma Bro" Shkreli were excused on Monday after telling the judge they couldn't be impartial toward the flamboyant former pharmaceutical CEO because of his notoriety for raising the cost of a life-saving drug 5,000 percent. At jury selection in a Brooklyn courtroom, U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto questioned the potential jurors at sidebars out of earshot from Shkreli.

