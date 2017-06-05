Erving man arraigned on child pornogr...

Erving man arraigned on child pornography charges was a school janitor

Sheffield Elementary School has released that an Erving man who was arraigned on child pornography charges in Franklin Superior Court earlier this week, was a employed custodian for the school. "He was released on $1,000 bail with multiple conditions, including that he wear a GPS tracking devise, report to probation on a regular schedule and not have any contact, work/volunteer or spend overnights with children under 16, excluding biological or legally adopted children," Mary Carey.

