Ducklings rescued
As near as anyone has been able to tell so far, there were ever only two water-powered granite polishing mills in the world , and only one powered by tidal water. The latter was on Vinalhaven and it was powered by big iron turbines contained in three ingeniously conceived and laboriously constructed granite cisterns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsfield cop's suit against city claiming dis...
|8 hr
|the director
|6
|Workplace shootings, like Orlando's, tick upwar...
|Jun 5
|truffully thinking
|1
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|17
|Our Opinion: Keep pushing for NYC rail link
|Jun 1
|Hugh Turds
|3
|blow me (Apr '16)
|May 27
|Heyyyyy
|2
|Ex-doctor to be sentenced for prescribing pills...
|May 22
|Elm Corner Pharm
|6
|Agawam City Council debates over solar farm pro...
|May 11
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC