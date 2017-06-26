Draghi: Stimulus could be scaled back if economy improves
European Central Bank head Mario Draghi signaled the bank could trim back its stimulus efforts if the economy keeps strengthening, but said that any such move would be gradual and cautious. Draghi's said in a speech Tuesday at an ECB conference in Sintra, Portugal, that "a considerable degree" of stimulus support was still needed and that "we need persistence in our monetary policy."
