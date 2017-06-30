Doctor accused of sex harassment kill...

Doctor accused of sex harassment kills 1 at NYC hospital

Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

A doctor forced from a New York hospital because of sexual harassment accusations returned Friday with an assault rifle hidden under a lab coat and shot seven people, killing one woman in an attack that left several doctors fighting for their lives, authorities said. The gunman, Dr. Henry Bello, fatally shot himself after trying to set himself on fire at Bronx Lebanon Hospital, they said.

