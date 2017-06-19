Canadian charged in US airport attack investigated as terror
A Canadian man shouted in Arabic before stabbing a police officer in the neck at the Flint airport on Wednesday, and referenced people being killed overseas during the attack that's now being investigated as an act of terrorism, federal officials said. Amor Ftouhi, 49, of Quebec, was immediately taken into custody.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Lynn
|8 hr
|VictorOrians
|1
|3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder
|Tue
|Billerica mom
|1
|Pittsfield cop's suit against city claiming dis...
|Jun 17
|Cops are Psychopaths
|8
|Rates low as 35/week- Landscaping/ Lawn Care-Gr...
|Jun 15
|Mr B
|1
|Workplace shootings, like Orlando's, tick upwar...
|Jun 5
|truffully thinking
|1
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|17
|Our Opinion: Keep pushing for NYC rail link
|Jun 1
|Hugh Turds
|3
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC