Bob a The Bike Mana delivers all brand new bikes to Springfield school
Despite being diagnosed with a degenerative brain disease, Bob Charland works tirelessly to fix up bikes for kids in need. This time, however, Charland was able to donate all brand new bikes to kids at Washington Street School in Springfield on Thursday because of donations from the community.
