Belchertown man arrested in armed robbery of pizza delivery driver

A Massachusetts man who nearly killed a dog by stabbing it five times has been convicted of animal cruelty. William The CW Network announces its Fall 2017 premiere dates and the network's entire primetime line-up will debut the week of October 9. Liv and Blaine go full-on zombie mode to rescue a fellow zombie on the next episode, Tuesday at 9/8c on The CW Springfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.