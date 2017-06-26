Baylor confirms NCAA investigation after sex abuse scandal
The NCAA is conducting an "ongoing, pending investigation" into Baylor University in the wake of a... . FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2015, file photo, Baylor head coach Art Briles watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas in Lawrence, Kan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctors: Officer stabbed in neck at airport rec...
|Jun 23
|American_Infidel
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Lynn
|Jun 21
|VictorOrians
|1
|3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder
|Jun 20
|Billerica mom
|1
|Pittsfield cop's suit against city claiming dis...
|Jun 17
|Cops are Psychopaths
|8
|Rates low as 35/week- Landscaping/ Lawn Care-Gr...
|Jun 15
|Mr B
|1
|Workplace shootings, like Orlando's, tick upwar...
|Jun 5
|truffully thinking
|1
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|16
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC