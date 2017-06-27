911 calls led to military post lockdown; no shots fired
Authorities locked down an Alabama military post on Tuesday after two 911 calls were made about a potential active shooter, but no shots were fired and officials were investigating the possibility of a hoax. The lockdown created confusion and worried many people with friends and family at the Redstone Arsenal installation near Huntsville, where more than 30,000 government employees, civilians and contractors work daily.
