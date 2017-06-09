5 Springfield residents arrested in l...

5 Springfield residents arrested in large drug raid

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WWLP

Five suspects were arrested in Springfield during a drug raid Thursday night, including a juvenile, in connection with drugs and three gun charges. Sgt. John Delaney of the Springfield Police Department told 22News in addition to a 15-year-old juvenile, Arnoldo Vega, 30, Lizardo Vega, 31, Lizmarie Santana, 22 and Steven Nazario, 38, of Beacon Street, are facing charges including the possession of firearms, trafficking in Class A heroin, possession of marijuana with intention to distribute, among other serious charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pittsfield cop's suit against city claiming dis... 7 hr Cops are Degenerates 4
News Workplace shootings, like Orlando's, tick upwar... Jun 5 truffully thinking 1
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... Jun 4 spud 17
News Our Opinion: Keep pushing for NYC rail link Jun 1 Hugh Turds 3
blow me (Apr '16) May 27 Heyyyyy 2
News Ex-doctor to be sentenced for prescribing pills... May 22 Elm Corner Pharm 6
News Agawam City Council debates over solar farm pro... May 11 Anonymous 1
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,322 • Total comments across all topics: 281,631,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC