5 Springfield residents arrested in large drug raid
Five suspects were arrested in Springfield during a drug raid Thursday night, including a juvenile, in connection with drugs and three gun charges. Sgt. John Delaney of the Springfield Police Department told 22News in addition to a 15-year-old juvenile, Arnoldo Vega, 30, Lizardo Vega, 31, Lizmarie Santana, 22 and Steven Nazario, 38, of Beacon Street, are facing charges including the possession of firearms, trafficking in Class A heroin, possession of marijuana with intention to distribute, among other serious charges.
