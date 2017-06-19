4 in tips request on Ohio slayings of 8
Authorities on Monday asked for information about four former Ohio residents who may have moved to Alaska as part of their investigation into the unsolved slayings of eight family members last year. Investigators said they're seeking details on personal or business interactions and conversations that people may have had with the four, who once lived near the victims in southern Ohio.
