2 charged with breaking into ATMs in 3 states
Authorities have arrested two men they say were responsible for a yearlong string of break-ins at automated bank teller machines in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire. The Hampden district attorney says Jaime Garcia and Marquan Moriarty, both 22 and both of Springfield, Massachusetts, were arrested Thursday as police executed search warrants in Springfield and Ludlow.
