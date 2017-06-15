16 individual suspects arrested at Main St. bus station on drug charges

Springfield Police Sergeant John Delaney told 22News officers made the arrests over the span of 10 hours in and around the bus station at 1776 Main Street. The suspects included; 53-year-old Angela Anderson , Jamie Martinez , 63, Alexis Cruz , 48, Joel Burgos-Baez , 44, Cassandra Valcourt , 43, all from Springfield facing charges of possession of heroin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.