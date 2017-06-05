1 winning Powerball ticket sold in California worth $447M

A sole winning Powerball ticket worth $447.8 million and matching all six numbers was sold in southern California and will claim the 10th largest lottery prize in U.S. history, lottery officials said Sunday. The winning ticket was sold at Marietta Liquor & Deli in southern California's Riverside County, about 80 miles south of Los Angeles, according to a release posted on the California Lottery's website.

