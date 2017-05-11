Youth Advisory Board members honored in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Hampden County District Attorney's Youth Advisory Board gathered with their mentors at the MassMutual Center in Springfield on Thursday, to be honored for their efforts to make their communities a better and safer place.
