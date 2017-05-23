WWE SummerSlam tour coming to Springfield

AJ Styles and Randy Orton are among the WWE Superstars coming to the MassMutual Center on Aug, 14 as part of wrestling's SummerSlam Heatwave Tour. Also scheduled to battle in downtown Springfield are WWE champion Jinder Mahal, U.S.champion Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, WWE women's champion Naomi, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

