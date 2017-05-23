Writer shares Mister Rogers' words following terror attack
The images of people helping one another in the wake of the deadly bombing of an Ariana Grande concert in England has prompted one writer to pay tribute to public television's "Mister Rogers" for the upcoming 50th anniversary of the iconic children's show. Entertainment Weekly writer Anthony Breznican mentioned on Twitter a quote from Fred Rogers encouraging people to "look for the helpers" in times of trouble.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-doctor to be sentenced for prescribing pills...
|Mon
|Elm Corner Pharm
|6
|Agawam City Council debates over solar farm pro...
|May 11
|Anonymous
|1
|a Extravaganjaa in Northampton raises impaired ...
|May 11
|Anonymous
|1
|Superior Court Briefs: May 3 - May 5
|May 10
|Women Power
|8
|Hate crimes climb, resisters urged to stand up
|May 10
|Hugh Terds
|24
|Woman to serve 2 1/2 years for drug crimes
|May 9
|Paul Kersey
|2
|Pittsfield officer suit settled
|May 3
|Ben Gay
|4
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC