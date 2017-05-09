Women volunteers building Springfield Habitat home
Women across the country are building homes this week, and one of those houses is under construction right here in Springfield. 22News went to Bristol Street in Springfield's Upper Hill neighborhood Tuesday, where dozens of volunteers, mainly women, are putting the walls up on a two-story, single family home.
