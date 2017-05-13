Wilbraham & Monson Academy honors African American alumni
Nearly 20 people gathered in the boarding school's campus center for the unveiling of "In Pursuit of Excellence" exhibit. The exhibit highlights notable alumni like Nat Turner's grandson, John Jefferson Smallwood, among other notable names.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
