West Springfield Police Chief: Pipe bomb suspect suffering from PTSD

Less than 24 hours after Robert Decoteau III led police on a chase in West Springfield, with four pipe bombs in his truck, Police Chief Ronald Campurciani is commending his officers for how well they handled the situation. Chief Campurciani said, "It was probably 80, 90 miles per hour at some point, and then the truck started to slow down and the pipe bombs were coming out the window; and then the truck slowed down to 60, and then to 50 then to 40 then to 20. So you start getting that sense, is he going to start throwing these bombs out the window."

