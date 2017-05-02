West Springfield Police Chief: Pipe bomb suspect suffering from PTSD
Less than 24 hours after Robert Decoteau III led police on a chase in West Springfield, with four pipe bombs in his truck, Police Chief Ronald Campurciani is commending his officers for how well they handled the situation. Chief Campurciani said, "It was probably 80, 90 miles per hour at some point, and then the truck started to slow down and the pipe bombs were coming out the window; and then the truck slowed down to 60, and then to 50 then to 40 then to 20. So you start getting that sense, is he going to start throwing these bombs out the window."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsfield officer suit settled
|58 min
|Ben Gay
|4
|Desperate Help Needed
|Apr 30
|Rose
|1
|'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou...
|Apr 24
|DSS DCF CPS are M...
|6
|Refugees must wait for safe harbor
|Apr 23
|Solons
|2
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr 23
|Banner Phart
|4
|Mowing lawns
|Apr 21
|Gloria Eagan
|1
|Assault charges piling up
|Apr 16
|Cops Luv Kids
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC